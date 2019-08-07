Check out the two homes that smashed $1m price tag this week

MODERN TWIST: This property at 83 North Creek Road in Lennox Head blends a classic Queenslander style with a contemporary twist, and sold for more than $1.3 million.

THE Northern Rivers is home to some attractive people, and some attractive houses.

Those attractive houses come at a cost, however, and last week across the region, two homes sold for more than $1 million, with the highest selling for $1,335,000.

That price tag belongs to 83 North Creek Road in Lennox Head, sold by McGrath Ballina.

This home has "graceful Queenslander style" mixed with "fresh contemporary design".

83 North Creek Road features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Spread out over three levels, this home has expansive ocean and valley views, with a first-floor kitchenette perfect for entertaining.

The median price price for houses this week was $540,000, while apartment hunters paid a median price of $582,500.

The other 19 properties in the top 20 include:

$1,250,000: 46 Charlotte Street, Bangalow - Parkinson, Byron Bay

$995,700: 1 River Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$890,000: 8/10 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$810,000: 6/47 Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay - Ray White, Byron Bay

$800,000: 3 Ocean View Drive, Alstonville - McGrath, Ballina

$790,000: 4 Eagle Place, Dunbible - Professionals, Murwillumbah

$734,500: 69 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby - Professionals, Mullumbimby

$660,000: 7 Cornwall Place, Wollongbar - One Agency, Alstonville

$625,000: 382 Richmond Hill Road, Richmond Hill - Century 21, Ballina

$580,000: 2670 Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Gibberagee - Amanda Johnson Realty, Casino

$572,500: 34 Catherine Crescent, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$550,000: 4 Somerset Square, Goonellabah - McGrath, Ballina

$549,000: 161 Murwillumbah Street, Murwillumbah - Ray White, Murwillumbah

$540,000: 14 Bentinck Street, Ballina - LJ Hooker, Ballina

$520,000: 31 Claire Circuit, West Ballina - First National, Ballina

$492,500: 7 Sophie Street, Goonellabah - Ray White, Lismore

$425,000: 99 Bentinck Street, Ballina - Professionals, Ballina

$416,000: 26A Bristol Circuit, Goonellabah - Ray White, Lismore

$395,000: 33 Dorothy Street, Murwillumbah - Ray White, Murwillumbah.

