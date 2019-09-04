Check out cool new interactive tools our journos are using

A VISIT by an expert from Google has inspired some of our journalists to try some new and inventive interactive tools online.

Ex-Northern Star journalist Saffron Howden is now a Teaching Fellow with Google News Lab.

She conducted a session with our journos last week, showing us some pretty cool search tools and ways to do online interactives.

It has inspired Cathy Adams to do a team photo of NRRRL grand final favourites the Ballina Seagulls, which you can click on individual players, and a neat profile and action shot of the player pops up on screen. Check it out here.

Hello, spring... and hello, maggies

Get ready for swooping season.

Spring has sprung and already magpies have sprung into action.

One of our colleagues has already been swooped very early in the season and we are attempting to map where the troublesome birds are located.

We also give you some tips on what to do if you do get swooped.

Dream home snapped up

MASTERPIECE: This Byron home sold for $4.9m and features its own 250m track straight to the beach. Contributed

There are some real estate pundits that will tell you the Northern Rivers property market has cooled off in recent times in line with falls in Sydney and Melbourne.

But that hasn't stopped a prestige property in Byron Bay selling for nearly $5 million.

While it maybe falls in the 'you wish' category, it is well worth checking out.

New tech with your subscription

The current digital subscriptions offer comes with the added bonus of a Samsung tablet.

This is a nifty bit of gear.

But even the base rate for digital subscriptions amounts to less than a cup of coffee per week and comes with all sorts of side benefits including access to Daily Telegraph online.

As always, flick us an email if you have any story tips or feedback.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor, The Northern Star.