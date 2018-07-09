Menu
'Cheating scumbag' punches girlfriend over Facebook post

8th Jul 2018 2:24 PM
ANGERED by a Facebook post, a man punched his girlfriend in the face and violently tried to make her delete it.

The 24-year-old, who can't be named to protect his victim's identity, was mad she had called him a "cheating scumbag" on social media.

In retaliation, he pushed her over and took her phone before punching her in the face and wrestling with her.

He then tried to force her to put her finger on the phone to unlock it.

The man pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to common assault.

He was originally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and spent 80 days in prison, but the charge was downgraded.

The court heard the victim had posted the allegation against the man, believing he had organised to meet-up with his ex-girlfriend.

Judge David Reid sentenced the man to a $100, 9-month good behaviour bond with convictions not recorded.

