Cheaters will be caught out in derby

SMASH UP: Typical Demolition Derby action anticipated this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway when the Australian title goes on the line. Tony Powell

DRIVERS caught "cheating” in Saturday night's Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway will be immediately disqualified from the event.

While the basic rules are very simple and it's either crash your opponent out of the event or cop the same return serve in the ultimate elimination contest, there are some specific rules set down by controlling officials.

All cars must be visible to race controllers and continually running. Drivers who try to steer clear of collisions and deliberately take refuge behind cars already immobilised on the track, will be black flagged.

The whole purpose of the demolition derby is non-stop collision with little precision.

"The rules are very basic and it's really just a crash marathon to get down to the last car running to determine the winner,” promoter David Lander said.

"But some competitors have been known in the past to try and stay away from the action in a bid to save their car without crashing into opponents too many times. This is not in the spirit of the competition as the winner must not only participate in non-stop action, but be deserving of the victory.”

With the Australian Demolition Derby Championship on the line, there is sure to be some "unique tactics” employed by drivers and officials will have to be on the lookout all the time to ensure all entrants abide by the rules.

The winner gets $2500, and the driver judged the most spectacular receives $500, so there's plenty of incentives.

For the speedway purists, there is also a massive racing program planned with seven categories on the race card.

Compact speedcars, junior sedans, street stocks, SP sedans, production sedans, AMCA nationals and stockcars will be featured.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.