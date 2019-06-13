Cheap thrill: $500 filly upstages city slickers

TRAINER Rebecca Dunn wasn't sure what she had got herself in for when On Her Word arrived at her stable after being purchased for just $500.

Dunn bought the daughter of Benfica at the 2018 Scone weanling and Thoroughbred sale.

On Wednesday, the filly stepped out for her third race start and dashed away to upstage the favourite L'cosmo in the TAB Rewards Plate (1100m).

"A friend of mine happened to be at the sales the day she went through and I couldn't be there, and I asked her to go and have a look at her and she (On Her Word) turned up at my place an absolute mess," Dunn said.

"She was no glamour puss I can tell you that right now."

On Her Word proved a handful for Dunn, but the Newcastle trainer's persistence has paid off.

"She was a bucker," she said. "She used to buck a lot. She actually dislodged a very good saddle bronc rider. But all of a sudden she put it all together and she made us smile."

On Her Word took her record to one win and two seconds from three starts for earnings of $34,000, not a bad return for $500!