Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

FUEL is going for $106.9 a litre in Newrybar, and making the vendor a “tidy profit”.

Down the road in Ballina, you will pay 30 cents more per litre for unleaded fuel, and further north in Byron Bay, the cheapest fuel is $130.9 a litre.

It begs the question: Why are most of us paying so much?

Newrybar General Store owner Jeffrey Barnes is one of the only fuel retailers offering competitive pricing on the Northern Rivers.

Mr Barnes said he bought fuel from the same suppliers as the larger fuel retailers in the region.

“At a time where the community’s really hurting the big retailers have been really ruthless,” Mr Barnes said.

“It’s ridiculous what the community’s being charged for fuel.”

He said since fuel prices had dropped, his fuel had been in strong demand.

“I haven’t done anything special at all, I’m simply selling the fuel at its current pricing from the suppliers,” he said.

“I’m making a tidy little profit from that price.

“We are having difficultly keeping up with demand. I don’t have the buying power of the bigger retailers.”

Honesty runs in the family ‒ his brother owns the Village Greens service station at Brunswick Heads, where fuel dipped to 99 cents a litre yesterday, forcing nearby fuel vendors to drop prices.

Further south, at BP Broadwater, E10 fuel was going for $108.9 a litre.

However, these service stations are the outliers.

“I’m a firm believer that there is no competition locally,” Mr Barnes said.

“It’s really mean-spirited what the bigger retailers are doing to their customers.

“They could be a lot fairer. The price has gone down enormously.”