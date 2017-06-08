Cheap fuel prices for Her Majesty's birthday

PRICE DROP: Casino has some of the state's cheapest fuel prices ahead of the long weekend when petrol costs are expected to drop.

MOTORISTS will be giving Her Majesty three rousing cheers as fuel prices are expected to drop over the June long weekend.

And Casino will see a lot of traffic as the town is officially one the best places to fill up with petrol a very wallet-friendly 119 cents per litre.

It's a twist as petrol prices usually rise on long weekends, gaining the ire of drivers, but the NRMA have announced prices are expected to drop across the state from Friday.

The organisation reported the average prices for regular unleaded have been falling from a high of 136 cents per litre last week, with predictions it will fall further.

According to the NSW Government Fuel Check website, in Lismore petrol appears to hovering between 122.9 cents per litre and 126.9 cents per litre, way below the current average in Sydney of 133.3 cents per litre.

Now prices are expected to fall at least another six cents per litre.

NRMA Chairman Kyle Loades said there will be cheaper unleaded prices in many regional towns, so motorists should keep an eye out for a bargain if they are hitting the road this long weekend.

"While prices are falling, it's still too easy for motorists to get caught out paying too much for petrol,” Mr Loades said.

Families travelling to regional NSW centres are in for a treat though, as fuel prices in many towns like Casino are selling below the Sydney average.

"The NRMA is urging families filling up this long weekend to use the real-time data now available through the NRMA App - the difference in price between service stations in your own neighbourhood can be huge,” Mr Loades said.

The NRMA App is available for free at the Apple Store.

NRMA's top tips to save on fuel this long weekend are:

1. Use the NRMA Fuel App to find the best petrol prices near you.

2. Refuel when prices are low - not when your tank is empty.

3. Avoid hard acceleration and braking - Flow with the traffic - smooth driving can reduce fuel consumption by up to 30 per cent.

4. Watch your speed - Keep in the left lane if travelling below the limit.

5. Lighten the load - Take off roof-racks and bull bars if they're not needed. Remove golf clubs or tools if you're not using them.

6. Tyre pressure - Keep pressure towards the top of the manufacturer's recommended range. Under-inflated tyres respond poorly to steering and do not hold well on the road.

7. Have your wheel alignment checked - An improper alignment will see your tyres drag across the bitumen rather than rolling freely which results in lower fuel economy.

8. Open the windows - When the weather is fine, switch off the air-conditioning. This can reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 per cent in urban driving.

9. Shop smart - Take advantage of the range of petrol offers with companies.