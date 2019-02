Cheap flights are on offer out of Ballina/Bayron Gateway Airport.

GOT a spare $56 and an urgent longing to get away for a few days?

Perhaps you aren't lucky enough to live on the Northern Rivers and are super keen to visit us again.

Well, you're in luck. Jetstar have cheap flights on offer between Ballina/Byron Gateway Airport and Sydney, selling for just $56 each way.

If you book right now, there are cheap seats available on selected flights through until June, but you'd better get in quick.