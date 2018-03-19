Menu
Virgin Australia has a sale on now. Jay Cronan
CHEAP FLIGHTS: Ballina to Sydney for just $75

19th Mar 2018 10:22 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

LOOKING for a city getaway?

Virgin Australia has just launched its Don't Just Look, Book sale, with flights between Ballina and Sydney up for grabs from just $75.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport shared the news on its Facebook page this morning, revealing the sale dates:

  • May 2 - June 27 from $79
  • July 25 - September 19 from $75

These prices include 23kg of checked baggage.

Business Saver flights are also on sale, with seats from $429 between May 1 and December 30. This includes two x 32kg of baggage, flight changes, priority check-in, lounge access, food and drinks.

Sale ends 11.59pm AEDT on March 26.

There are heaps of other destinations on sale too, so make sure you've got your credit card handy (and send an email to the boss with your leave dates).

To book your seats, visit Virgin Australia's website.

