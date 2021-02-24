CHEAP FLIGHTS: $75 tickets from Ballina to Sydney

Did someone say "cheap flights"?

You'd better get out your credit card quickly, because Virgin Australia is offering cheap flights from the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport to Sydney.

>>> 500 jobs to be created as major Ballina project gets under way

The economy seat flights start at just $75 one way, with travel dates from April 21 to June 23, and July 14 to September 15.

Virgin's 72-hour domestic sale is on now.

The sale ends at 11.59pm tonight (Wednesday, February 24) unless sold out prior.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit the website.

>>> Will Qantas come to the rescue after Rex's 'tantrum'?

Late last week, Virgin Australia announced a Melbourne-Ballina route, which will initially operate across the Easter holiday period from March 29 until April 25, with lead-in economy class fares available from $129 one way.

The Sydney-Ballina has also been expanded and will offer up to 14 return services per week by April 4.