Jetstar is having a big sale today. The Northern Star

YOU'LL need to get in quick to secure a bargain fare as part of Jetstar's "Friday Frenzy" sale.

The airline is offering tickets between Ballina and Sydney for as little as $39 one way, or $45 between Ballina and Melbourne.

The sale is for select travel periods until December 2018.

To book, visit www.jetstar.com/au/en/friday-fare-frenzy

Sale ends at 8pm tonight, unless sold out prior, and terms and conditions apply.