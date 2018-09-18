Chautauqua steps up for another shot

Chautauqua, with Tommy Berry in the saddle, participates in a barrier trial at Rosehill on August 25. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

THE next or final chapter in the Chautauqua barrier saga is likely to take place in a Flemington jumpout on Friday.

Chautauqua's connections asked Racing Victoria stewards whether the star could participate on Friday as there would still be a day to go on his Racing NSW ban from running in trials or jumpouts.

RV stewards spoke to their northern counterparts and they agreed he could jump out.

If he was to do it successfully, Chautauqua would then have to participate in an official trial - which in Melbourne would present a problem as there aren't any gazetted until October 8 - in order to regain a ticket to run again.

The only jumpout or trial Chautauqua participated in successfully was at Flemington in August.

Chautauqua, an eight-year-old, has won 13 of his 32 starts including six at Group 1 level, amassing $8.8 million in prizemoney.

His famous last-to-first charges made him one of racing's most exciting gallopers and swept him to a TJ Smith Stakes "three-peat" in 2015-16-17 and the Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, RV announced on Tuesday that experienced steward Robert Cram has been appointed the chairman of stewards. He replaces Terry Bailey, who vacated the position in July.

Cram has shared the position of acting chairman of stewards since then with Robert Montgomery, who will remain as his deputy chairman.

Cram has filled various roles during his time including manager of integrity services for two years from 2008 before returning to the position of deputy chairman of stewards in 2010.

Robert Cram has been appointed RV chairman of stewards. Picture: Racing.com

RV's executive general manager of integrity services, Jamie Stier, said Cram was selected after a worldwide search.

"Robert is a vastly experienced steward who possesses a tremendous wealth of knowledge and understanding of the sport, a strong rapport with industry stakeholders and the ability to lead and nurture our stewards panel," Stier said.

- with Matt Jones