Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Jean Santo was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.
Jennifer Jean Santo was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times lucky to be alive

25th Apr 2019 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHARTERS Towers man is lucky to be alive after being stabbed multiple times in the thigh.

Police were called to a disturbance involving numerous people on Bow St, Charters Towers, at 5.50am on Thursday and located the 37-year-old man on Gill St.

Officers provided tactical first aid which may have saved the man's life.

The victim, who was known to his alleged attacker, was transported to hospital and required surgery.

"Their quick actions and timely application of first aid may very well have saved the man's life," Charters Towers officer in charge Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Breitkreuz said.

"They are to be commended for their performance."

Jennifer Jean Santo, 56, was charged with unlawful wounding for allegedly stabbing the man.

Santo was scheduled to appear in court in Townsville yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime stabbing

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Hundreds honour Anzac's at moving dawn service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Hundreds honour Anzac's at moving dawn service

    News AS THE last post was sounded through the crisp morning air, tears ran down the cheeks of many diggers young and old.

    Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    premium_icon Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    Whats On Full list of events to honour our servicemen and women

    Drumroll as pipe band major marches on after 67 years

    premium_icon Drumroll as pipe band major marches on after 67 years

    News Anzac Day will be very different for John Ryan this year

    Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    premium_icon Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    Business International award nomination is icing on the cake for local baker