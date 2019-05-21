Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charters Towers mother whose husband made child porn with children sentenced
Charters Towers mother whose husband made child porn with children sentenced Contributed
Crime

Mother sentenced for child sexual abuse

by TRUDY BROWN
20th May 2019 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN whose husband was convicted of forcing two of their children to pose for pornography photos and raping their daughter, has been sentenced to two years probation.

The 29-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, was sentenced in Townsville District Court for indecent treatment of a child through exposure.

Her husband, aged 34, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment earlier this year for his crimes against the children.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate told the court that the woman's offences was detected after compromising images of her children were found online.

Specifically, the 29-year-old was sentenced in relation to a single photo, where she is pictured naked on the sofa in a compromising position with her partner, with her youngest child and her looking at each other.

The court was told the three children were removed from the home once the offences became known.

Mr Walklate argued that the woman should have seen the "red flag" when her partner mentioned the interest he had in children around the age of five years.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves told the court that the woman was "mortified" by her conduct.

Judge Kerry O'Brien ordered that she complete two years probation. No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

child porn crime sexual abuse

Top Stories

    Swim club drowns in council fees

    premium_icon Swim club drowns in council fees

    Council News A 91-YEAR-OLD swimming club claims it won't survive a proposed $14,000 hike in fees.

    50 beers to be showcased at boutique bottle-shop in Lismore

    premium_icon 50 beers to be showcased at boutique bottle-shop in Lismore

    News The store will feature locally-made craft beers and spirits

    PHOTOS: Inspirational night out with The Northern Star Club

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspirational night out with The Northern Star Club

    Community Business leaders were inspired by adventurer Sebastian Terry

    Wife's illness leads to new business venture

    premium_icon Wife's illness leads to new business venture

    News Ian Jackson quit his job as a plumber to care for his wife