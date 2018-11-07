Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour in September.
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour in September.
News

Charter company 'shocked' by shark tragedy

Ashley Pillhofer
by
6th Nov 2018 7:21 PM
THE company that managed the vessel chartered by the 33-year old Victorian man who died following a shark attack at Cid Harbour Monday afternoon has said it is working with "relevant government agencies".

Cumberland Charter Yachts general manager Sharon McNally said she was "shocked" and "saddened" by what happened and confirmed the man had been on board one of the company's charter vessels. "On behalf of everyone at Cumberland Charter Yachts, I offer my deepest sympathies to the man's family and friends at this tragic time," she said.

Part of the company's public statement was a warning to swimmers to not enter the water at Cid Harbour "at any time".

"We continue to remind all boat operators and their guests not to swim at dawn or dusk, not to swim in murky water," Ms McNally said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

