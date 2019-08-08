Menu
1172 Ballina Rd, Wollongbar
Charming converted church on the Plateau up for auction

by Kate O'Neill
8th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
OOZING character, this lovingly converted church at Wollongbar is packed with potential, says selling agent Gary Walsh of First National Real Estate Gary Walsh.

Set on a large 5089 sq m block, it enjoys a great location on the Alstonville Plateau, 15 minutes' drive from Lismore, under 10 minutes from Alstonville and less than half an hour from the coast.

The church has been cleverly renovated to create a comfortable three bedroom home with plenty of charm.

A cathedral foyer entrance leads through to the main living area downstairs which includes an open plan kitchen, dining and living area with a wood heater that keeps it cosy during the cooler months. The living area opens out to an outdoor patio, which is a lovely place to sit and enjoy the leafy outlook. A third bedroom or study is also located on the lower level.

 

A timber staircase takes you to the mezzanine level, which has two bedrooms, each with outdoor balconies, and a bathroom.

There is an extensive use of timber throughout the home - including a feature timber balustrade, plus original high cathedral ceilings.

Brick cladding has been used on the exterior.

In addition to the home, there are two industrial-sized three-bay Colorbond sheds on the property, which provide ample space for storage, or a workshop. Mr Walsh says the property is a great location near the highway for passing potential clients.

The current owner is moving to the country, says Mr Walsh, with the home to be auctioned on site on August 24.

For more details contact Gary Walsh at First National Real Estate Gary Walsh.

1172 Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar

  • Bed: 3
  • Bath: 2
  • Car: 1
  • Auction: Saturday August 24, 1.00pm on site
  • Inspect: Today 10.00am-11.00am
  • Agency: First National Real Estate Gary Walsh
  • Contact: Gary Walsh on 0412 800 744
church northern rivers property northern rivers real estate real estate wollongbar
