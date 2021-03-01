Charles and Philip’s bedside royal summit

The Queen, Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Poundbury

Prince Philip called his son to his bedside, as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II looks to the future of the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been in hospital since February 16, receiving treatment for an infection.

The 99-year-old is due to turn 100 on June 10 but his stay at King Edward VII's Hospital in London has been his longest to date.

His health battle comes as the Queen's former press secretary claimed Prince Charles had been asked to visit his dad so the two could discuss the royal family.

Dickie Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 to 2000, said the Duke of Edinburgh would've "requested" his son's presence when Prince Charles visited him last weekend.

Mr Arbiter told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beatthat the father-son visit was likely an emotional one.

"I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited," Mr Arbiter said.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

"But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'One day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'"

Prince Charles was seen leaving the hospital last weekend with tears in his eyes after spending around 30 minutes with his dad.

Buckingham Palace revealed on February 23 that Prince Philip would be spending more time in hospital.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," a statement said.

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Prince Philip, who has been married to the Queen for 73 years, was admitted to the private London hospital on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after he felt unwell, according to the palace.

His youngest son, Prince Edward, earlier told Sky News television that his father was "a lot better … and he's looking forward to getting out".

"So we keep our fingers crossed," he said.

Prince Edward said his father was feeling frustrated inside the hospital as "you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting".

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I've been passing them on," he added.

Last week, Philip's grandson, Prince William, said the Duke was "OK" and being closely monitored by medical staff.

The Prince was able to walk into the hospital unaided after arriving in private transport rather than an ambulance, a source said at the time.

Palace sources have said his admission was not coronavirus-related.

Both he and the Queen received first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Prince Philip, a former naval officer, was treated at the same hospital in August 2012 after a recurrence of a bladder infection that laid him low during the Queen's diamond jubilee celebrations.

The previous year, he had a stent fitted after suffering a blocked coronary artery.

- With AFP

Originally published as Charles and Philip's bedside royal summit