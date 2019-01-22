Charity 'thrilled' with donations

DELIGHTED: St Vincent's de Paul Society's Breaking the Barriers coordinator Michelle Hyde and Lismore Shopping Square marketing manager Hannah Ivan were thrilled with the generosity of shoppers supporting the back-to-school donations program.

DELIGHTED: St Vincent's de Paul Society's Breaking the Barriers coordinator Michelle Hyde and Lismore Shopping Square marketing manager Hannah Ivan were thrilled with the generosity of shoppers supporting the back-to-school donations program.

ST VINNIES' workers have been "gobsmacked" by the sheer volume of donated back-to-school supplies.

Operation Backpack is a collaboration between Lismore Shopping Square and the St Vincent de Paul Society, giving the community the chance to provide essential back-to-school items to primary aged children from struggling local families.

When Operation Backpack ends, the items will be distributed by Vinnies conference support centres and through selected schools in the local area as part of the society's Breaking The Barriers program.

SELFLESS: Chloe Hyde, 15, donates items to Operation Backpack, in order to to provide in-need families with primary school-aged children with essential back-to-school supplies. Jacqueline Munro

At the first collection of donated goods last Friday, program coordinator Michelle Hyde said the charity was "very happy" to see so many donations.

"It may not sound a lot for shoppers to buy a few extra pens, exercise books or lunchboxes and drop them in the collection slot, but it all mounts up," Ms Hyde said.

"By the end of the holidays we should have enough back-to-school items to help up to 200 kids have the essentials they need to start the new school term."

Operation Backpack was launched January 7 and has been extended until the start of Term 1.