Charity show on hold while Lismore gets back on its feet

Dr Adam Boyce and Serena Joy from the Arte Gitana Flamenco dance school are practising for the Cancer Councils Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer in June.

IN LIGHT of the recent devastating floods in Lismore, Cancer Council NSW has decided to postpone the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer event for two months while the community recovers and gets back on its feet. The new event date is Saturday August 5 at the Lismore Workers Club.

Some of the dance teachers and dance schools had their studios inundated with flood waters and many of the stars' businesses were severely impacted as well. The stars and teachers were all supportive of the idea to postpone, and are happy they will have a few extra weeks to practice and polish their routines.

"We are so grateful for the support of the community. It's so encouraging that the town wants the show to go on and so it will,” Community Relations Coordinator for Cancer Council NSW, Northern Rivers Abby Wallace said.

The routines and the night will make for an incredible evening where the Lismore community can look forward to having a laugh, a dance and a well-deserved good time.

The 2017 stars have received a great deal of support from their friends, families and the whole of Lismore. The stars have already raised almost $14,000 for cancer research, prevention and information and support services to support people with cancer in the Northern Rivers.

Local oncologist Dr Adam Boyce is in top place with almost $4,000 raised and very close to his goal of $5,000. Followed in second place is Senior Fire Fighter from Fire and Rescue NSW, Shane Hulbert with almost $3,000 raised and Lismore Commonwealth Bank's Lauren Wild reaching over $2,000 so far.

An announcement about tickets going on sale will be publicised in the coming weeks.

The event is based on the idea of the popular television dancing show, and the 2017 Stars of Lismore will see 11 high profile Lismore business people teaming up with 11 local dance teachers to learn a choreographed dance routine.

Cancer Council NSW would like to thank the Lismore community for their understanding and Cancer Councils NSW's thoughts are with everyone who had their homes and businesses affected by the recent floods.

For more information about the event go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 or contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308 or abbyw@nswcc.org.au.