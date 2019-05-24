Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept these phallic cushions.
A mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept these phallic cushions.
Home & Decorating

Charity rejects mum’s X-rated pillow

by Lydia Hawken
24th May 2019 10:31 AM

A MORTIFIED mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept her floral cushions thanks to their very rude design.

Posting on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the woman revealed how she went to donate two blue flower-print cushions to charity only to be turned away, The Sun reported.

 

The mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept these phallic cushions.
The mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept these phallic cushions.

Unaware of the phallic design, the baffled woman wrote: "Help please … why won't my charity shop accept these?"

Although they may just look like ordinary floral cushions at first glance, the flowers in this design are actually cleverly disguised penises.

Now unable to "un-see" the rude design feature, the mum then circled the crude images in red for the group's 87,000 members to weigh in.

 

According to the American designers, this cushion boasts a ‘subtle penis pattern’.
According to the American designers, this cushion boasts a ‘subtle penis pattern’.

 

"I'm ashamed how long that took me," one woman replied.

"Not sure, did you get a cocky shop assistant?" another joked.

Meanwhile, a third simply said: "Maybe cause the flowers look like penises …"

 

 

X-rated pillow rejected by charity shop
X-rated pillow rejected by charity shop

Turns out, the $35 cushions are designed by American brand Look Human who boast that the "subtle floral penis pattern" is perfect if you're hoping to intrigue your guests with a "mildly offensive genitalia" design.

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
charity shop editors picks lifestyle x-rated cushions

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Millions spent on pokies at local pubs, clubs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Millions spent on pokies at local pubs, clubs

    News NEW statistics have shown how much Northern Rivers punters have put through gaming machines in a six-month period, and it might surprise you.

    Will Ballina get an ocean pool?

    premium_icon Will Ballina get an ocean pool?

    Council News One councillor's hope to scrap the proposal received no support

    First steps taken to save town's historic bridge

    premium_icon First steps taken to save town's historic bridge

    Community The 120-year-old bridge has been slated for demolition