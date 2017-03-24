Charity bin thieves arrested

THREE youths who stole from a Lismore charity bin and started a fire have been caught by police.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that about 9pm last night police monitoring council CCTV saw three males stealing clothes from a charity bin and a lighting a small fire at Carrington Street, Lismore.

Police attended moments later and found three Lismore males aged 17, 19 and 21 in the vicinity.

All made admissions to the stealing and the 17-year-old made admissions to starting a small fire.

The property was returned and the 19- and 21-year-olds were issued $300 Criminal Infringement Notices.

The 17-year-old will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.