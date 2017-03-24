26°
News

Charity bin thieves arrested

24th Mar 2017 12:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE youths who stole from a Lismore charity bin and started a fire have been caught by police.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that about 9pm last night police monitoring council CCTV saw three males stealing clothes from a charity bin and a lighting a small fire at Carrington Street, Lismore.

Police attended moments later and found three Lismore males aged 17, 19 and 21 in the vicinity.

All made admissions to the stealing and the 17-year-old made admissions to starting a small fire.

The property was returned and the 19- and 21-year-olds were issued $300 Criminal Infringement Notices.

The 17-year-old will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers crime theft

Highway works step up, bridge contracts awarded

Highway works step up, bridge contracts awarded

THREE companies have secured contracts to build components for 170 bridges as part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade

Weather: Cyclone may not impact Northern Rivers

Despite ominous looking potential cyclone, things are going to be ok

How police busted teen Byron Bay 'drug king'

Byron Bay's Flynn Brown, 18, has pleadud guilty to drugs charges.

HSC student was living 'well beyond his means', say police

Jenny Dowell's Doctor appointment

Former Mayor Jenny Dowell shares Lismore's 70th birthday cake with the public in 2016.

Former Lismore Mayor will receive an SCU honorary doctorate tomorrow

Local Partners

Jenny Dowell's Doctor appointment

FORMER Lismore Mayor will receive an SCU honorary doctorate tomorrow.

A future in writing thanks to community generosity

Wollongbar Public school student Shawn Rogers receives his new brailler from Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota vice president Susan French at his school assembly.

Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth

DO NOT MISS: Ten things to do this week

ALL NIGHT: Jemma Parker, Georgi Fettell, Marly Geoghegan and Bella Morgan celebrate the end of the 2014 Ballina Relay for Life.

From fundraisers to theatre

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

Do You Still Love Me? and more hits

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

DO NOT MISS: Ten things to do this week

THIS week's list includes documentaries, community fundraisers, music, kids' parties and Jenny Dowell's debut on stage

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Great photo... but what's with the seat?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses for strange magazine cover in toilet

Kate Winslet: 'I was called Blubber'

British actress Kate Winslet gestures on stage at the WE Day UK charity event and concert in London.

Kate Winslet has revealed she was bullied at school.

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!