Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket car park on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Elderly driver charged over Indie Armstrong's death

Chloe Lyons
by
12th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

AN ELDERLY woman who was driving the car that hit and killed Indie Armstrong has been officially charged by police.

The 86-year-old woman is facing counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm following a fatal traffic incident in Nambour on June 17.

It will be alleged that at 12pm a vehicle reversed into Sandy Bampton, 57, and her granddaughters Indie, 6, and Lily, 7, from Ninderry as they were on a pedestrian crossing in a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane.

Indie sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Nambour Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Lily suffered a non-life threatening lower leg injury and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Ms Bampton suffered serious injuries and was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where she remains, now in a stable condition.

The woman will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 25 for the first mention of the case.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

