Charges laid over double-fatal crash

MUM-of-three Andrea Groening has been charged over a two-vehicle crash which killed two people at the intersection of Tiger Brennan Dr and Berrimah Rd in Darwin on May 22

One of those killed, seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos, was Ms Groening's son.

Mehali and Wade Williams, 21, were both in a Rav4 allegedly being driven by Ms Groening.

They died when the car collided with a Ford Ranger on the intersection of Tiger Brennan Dr and Berrimah Rd.

NT Police Wednesday served Ms Groening, 24, with a notice to appear over the incident.

"Police will allege that she was the driver of a Toyota Rav4 that breached a red light at the Tiger Brennan Drive and Berrimah Road intersection," it said in a statement.

"The driver of the Ford Ranger involved in the crash, a 42 year-old male from Darwin, suffered serious injuries and is recovering.

"Investigations continue into the circumstances of this fatal crash."

Ms Groening is due to appear at Darwin Local Court on October 1.

She will face court on two counts of dangerous driving causing death; one count of dangerous driving causing serious harm; and other traffic offences.

A Top End Health spokeswoman said the two survivors of the crash, a 42-year-old man and Ms Groening, had both been released from Royal Darwin Hospital.

The 42-year-old man was released on May 29 and Ms Groening on June 7.

Less than two weeks ago, Mehali was laid to rest in a moving ceremony at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church.

Mehali's father, Anastasios Pastrikos, choked back tears as the body of his eldest child was lifted into the black vehicle.

Mr Pastrikos' best friend, Luke Ruxton, said no father should ever have to bury their child. "Mehali was a "beautiful cheeky boy," he said.

"Even if you'd only met him once, met him twice, if you met him every single day of your life - that would be enough for you to never forget," he said.

"He never, ever had a frown on his face - he was a bright, bubbly, cheeky little boy, he literally walked into every room and lit it up."