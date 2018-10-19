Menu
What’s left of the Morningside State School following Tuesday’s fire. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Crime

Charges laid over school fire

by Jacob Miley
19th Oct 2018 9:43 AM
A TEENAGER has been charged over the suspicious blaze that gutted several buildings at Morningside State School in Brisbane's East.

The 16-year-old has been charged with one count of arson and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police investigations are continuing and it is believed more people were involved with the blaze.

It comes on the same day new demountable classrooms are being delivered to the site after classes were relocated to nearby Balmoral State High.

New demountable buildings bound for the fire-ravaged Morningside State School head along Lytton Road in Cannon Hill. Picture: Jo Long
