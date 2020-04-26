Menu
File photo of crystal meth.
Charges laid after drugs allegedly in sock, sunnies’ case

Holly Cormack
26th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
A MAN has been charged after police seized prohibited drugs during a vehicle stop in Casino on Sunday, April 26.

Just after midnight, officers from Richmond Police District were patrolling the area when they stopped a car on Walker St.

Officers spoke with the 46-year-old driver and conducted a roadside drug test. He allegedly returned a positive result.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located cannabis and methylamphetamine inside a sock and sunglasses case, as well as drug paraphernalia.

These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

The man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station, where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

The Casino man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Casino Local Court on Thursday, May 21.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

