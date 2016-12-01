Charges dropped against man accused of assaulting mayor

EXONERATED: Charges against Brian Creedy over the allegation that he assaulted Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland have been thrown out of court.

CHARGES against a former Kyogle councillor's husband, who allegedly assaulted Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, have been thrown out of court.

The allegations were made after a confrontation between the mayor and local farmer Brian Creedy, wife of Maggie Creedy, at a public forum on the night of October 7, 2015.

It was alleged by Cr Mulholland that she was grabbed by the arm and shaken by Mr Creedy, who was upset about Mrs Creedy being told to remove her councillor badge at the event because she was not there in an official council capacity.

But yesterday in the Casino Local Court a magistrate dismissed the case against the 73-year-old defendant for the charge of common assault.

Mr Creedy told The Northern Star he was relieved by the decision.

He said the evidence of the two independent witnesses who testified before the court were inconsistent with the testimony of Cr Mulholland, her husband Simon Dejoux and another newly elected councillor, Hayden Doolan.

Mr Creedy said an expert witness, Dr Ian Fielding, was called to the witness box to give his opinion on photographs that showed bruising on the mayor's arm that allegedly resulted from the incident in question.

Mr Creedy said Cr Mulholland's evidence was "completely rejected" by the judge.

"It's been hanging over our heads now for 14 months," he said.

"In the end all the facts came out."

Cr Mulholland told The Northern Star that she was disappointed with the outcome, but "what's done is done and I have to move on".

"The only people who know the whole truth are those involved in the incident," she said in a statement.

"I know the truth and so does the defendant and at the end of the day that's all that matters.

"As far as I'm concerned, the matter is now over and I'll be moving on with the business of delivering the best service I can to the residents and ratepayers of the Kyogle LGA."