Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Llan Anthony.
Llan Anthony. Facebook
News

Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

Liana Turner
by
21st Sep 2018 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUMULGI man previously accused of photographing people without consent in a Lismore public toilet has had most of his charges dropped.

Llan Anthony, 45, appeared before Lismore Local Court this morning.

The matter was listed for a hearing, but prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke withdrew all but one of the six charges against him.

One charge of behaving in an offensive manner remained, and solicitor Eddie Lloyd lodged a guilty plea to this on Anthony's behalf.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an act of indecency and filming a person in a private act without consent.

Magistrate David Heilpern convicted him of the offensive conduct charge, with no further penalty.

More to come.

lismore local court llan anthony northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    News WE TOOK 59 photos at the Lismore Cup this year... did we spot you? Check out our photo gallery.

    SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    Council News "Pool would be over 60 years old... the time is here for upgrades"

    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Property How much rent would you pay to live in this townhouse?

    Local Partners