Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

A NUMULGI man previously accused of photographing people without consent in a Lismore public toilet has had most of his charges dropped.

Llan Anthony, 45, appeared before Lismore Local Court this morning.

The matter was listed for a hearing, but prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke withdrew all but one of the six charges against him.

One charge of behaving in an offensive manner remained, and solicitor Eddie Lloyd lodged a guilty plea to this on Anthony's behalf.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an act of indecency and filming a person in a private act without consent.

Magistrate David Heilpern convicted him of the offensive conduct charge, with no further penalty.

More to come.