A South Lismore man is a string of drugs and gun possession charges
Charges dropped against alleged drugs supplier

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
A SOUTH Lismore man accused of a host of drug charges will return to the Lismore Local Court after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to pursue legal action against him in the District Court.

Gabriel Diaz appeared before Lismore District Court last week, where discussions were being had on how best to proceed with his case, which dates back to 2018.

The court heard the DPP were dismissing one count of supplying a prohibited drug and the remaining 14 charges against Diaz would be referred to the Lismore Local Court on a certificate 166.

Those charges include three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing an unregistered pistol, not keeping the firearm safely, dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, possessing instructions for manufacturing a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance, cultivating a small quantity of a cultivate prohibited plant, resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and possessing a prohibited drug.

Court documents revealed the unauthorised and unregistered firearm charges relate to a paint ball gun Mr Diaz allegedly possessed in February 2018.

When the matter was mentioned in court this week, the DPP prosecutor informed the court an amendment to the facts had been made where it was initially stated Mr Diaz was in possession of Xanax.

However, the facts now state he was in fact allegedly in possession of 10.14g of ice, the court heard.

Judge Dina Yehia vacated Mr Diaz’s trial date set for later this month and referred the remaining charges back to the Lismore Local Court, which will be heard on December 16.

