Charges downgraded, man sentenced for street incident

A man has been sentenced over a street incident in Lismore.

A man has been sentenced over a street incident in Lismore.

A FORMER Lismore man who was charged over an alleged road assault has been sentenced after having his charge downgraded.

Aijal Young, 31, was originally charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the altercation near Lismore Base Hospital last September.

But the prosecution withdrew this charge when Young pleaded guilty to the fresh allegation of behaving in an offensive manner before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Young’s solicitor, Binnie O’Dwyer, said her client had been in custody between September and November.

The court heard Young and his partner were in his car when they witnessed a woman – the girlfriend of the alleged victim – acting in a manner that posed a risk to her safety.

Ms O’Dwyer said Young feared the woman appeared to be in danger.

Young claimed she was trying to be struck by a car and that her partner was hurling verbal abuse at her.

He became involved in an altercation with the woman’s partner, who was in another car.

She asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to consider imposing no penalty against Young, who was on a conditional release order for another offence at the time.

“In terms of objective criminality … he’s acting as someone who was concerned for the safety of another,” Ms O’Dwyer said.

“He was acting in self-defence of another.”

She said Young, his partner and their two young children had relocated to Yamba since the incident “to start again”.

The court heard after Young came across the scene involving his victim and the woman, things “escalated” and he threw punches toward the other vehicle.

“He was (initially) charged with a far more serious offence and spent a considerable time in custody,” Mr Linden said.

He convicted Young, but spared him any additional penalty.