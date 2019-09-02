Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

More Stories

brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

Top Stories

    FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    News EMERGENCY crews desperately tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene.

    Sneaky way woman stole $8500 from 87-year-old's bank account

    premium_icon Sneaky way woman stole $8500 from 87-year-old's bank account

    Crime Northern Rivers woman fraudulently cashed cheques at a Lismore bank

    Cold Chisel star brings the hits back to Mullum

    premium_icon Cold Chisel star brings the hits back to Mullum

    Whats On Popular musician will perform Saturday Night

    • 2nd Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    The doggos with a special knack for cheering people up

    premium_icon The doggos with a special knack for cheering people up

    News This cuddly court program helping in stressful situations