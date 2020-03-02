CHARGED: Crash ends teens' alleged week-long crime spree

An alleged stolen vehicle lays upside down after a police pursuit on the median strip between North and South bound lanes of the Pacific HIghway at Chinderah. Photo Scott Powick, Tweed Daily News

A CAR rollover during a police chase brought to an end an alleged week-long crime spree by a group of five teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy allegedly driving the stolen black Audi sedan car that rolled on the south-bound lanes of the M1 during a short police pursuit on Friday has been charged.

Despite the carnage, the boy and the 12-year-old passenger were unharmed from the crash which happened about 11am near Chinderah on the Pacific Mwy.

Both boys were taken to The Tweed Hospital for observation before being taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

The pair were part of a group of five teenagers who were charged with a total of 21 offences after a string of armed robberies last week in the Far North Coast region.

Police say the five teens stole goods from a shop on Jonson St, Byron Bay before one of the teenage girls punched a store employee last Monday.

It is alleged the youths fled and attended a supermarket about 200m down the road shortly before midday, where they stole goods and threatened a store employee with a knife.

The group allegedly once again threatened a store employee with a knife at a shopping centre on Minjungbal Dr in Tweed Heads South while stealing goods about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Following further inquiries after Friday's crash, police found three teenagers in a makeshift campsite in the Kingscliff area on Saturday about 2.20pm.

The 16-year-old boy and two girls aged 14 and 15 were also charged in relation to the week's events.

Weapons, property and clothing believed to be stolen were also seized.

The arrests are part of Operation Marauder launched earlier this year after a spike in vehicle and property theft, and subsequent fraud offences.

To date, Operation Marauder has resulted in 27 arrests and more than 100 charges laid.