22°
News

CHARGED: Teen to face court over Alstonville car crash

26th Jun 2017 4:02 PM
A 17 year old boy will face court after crashing a car in February.
A 17 year old boy will face court after crashing a car in February. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have charged a teen after a single vehicle crash near Alstonville earlier this year.

Just before 3.30pm on Wednesday February 8, 2017, emergency services were called to Wardell Road, Alstonville, following reports a Mazda 6 had rolled.

Police found the vehicle in a nearby paddock, about 18km west of Ballina.

A 15-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and three other passengers, all aged 16, were also treated at the scene and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for minor injuries.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command, with assistance from Crash Investigation Unit, commenced an investigation.

On Saturday June 24, 2017, a 17-year-old youth attended Ballina Police Station.

The teen was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive furiously in motor vehicle cause bodily harm, exceed speed more than 20km, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was given a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear at a Children's Court on Monday August 21, 2017.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville court crash editors picks northern rivers crime wardell road

Mat Lee raises money for Beyond Blue

Mat Lee raises money for Beyond Blue

THE victim of a shark attack at Ballina has turned his attention towards raising funds for a mental health charity following his own struggle.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Free parking a hit at Lismore Base

Lismore Base Hospital.

Staff “thankful for the respite” union says

Belly dancing for a cure to cancer

Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event to be held in August, profiling radiation therapist Vanessa Knibbs from Northern NSW Cancer Institute, Lismore and Sasha Fox and Danielle Sansom from The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company.

Her teacher told her she had no rhythm ... she's proving her wrong

Ballina-born rugby star to rule The Block

Hannah and Clint Amos are contestants in this year's series of The Block.

He is the son of former local pub owners

Local Partners

School bus seatbelt blitz

"THIS is something our communities have been crying out for and I'm committed to making sure kids across the state can travel to school safely.”

115 people killed in quad bike accidents in 6 years

There’s been 231 quad bike deaths across the country since 2001.

New research project aims to reduce high rates of injury on farms

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Sold

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Rare Development Opportunity - This Property Will Be Sold

12 Julian Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Providing uninterrupted views over Wategos Beach and Julian Rocks, this property provides a golden opportunity for the astute investor or home owner wishing to...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!