Charged! Mitchell, Reynolds face bans after fiery clash

Josh Reynolds and Latrell Mitchell face extended stints on the sidelines after both players were charged by the match review committee on Saturday.

Reynolds and Mitchell will miss two to three games after being hit with grade two charges following South Sydney's 18-10 win against Wests Tigers on Friday night.

The Tigers five-eighth was charged with a grade one dangerous contact charge after kicking South Sydney centre Campbell Graham as Reynolds tried to strike out at the ball. That has a base of 225 points with an early guilty plea but Reynolds will miss three games if he fights the charge and losses.

Mitchell retaliated, striking an unsuspecting Reynolds with a blow to the head. That was a grade two striking charge which also has the base of 225 with an early guilty plea or 300 at the judiciary.

Josh Reynols and Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell was also placed on report for a high tackle on Tigers back-rower Luke Garner which resulted in a grade one careless high tackle which is a $550 fine.

"I thought Josh was a bit 50/50. He's obviously playing at the ball. It's a hard one because he's in the act of doing it. The other bloke seemed alright and that's the main thing", said teammate Benji Marshall.

A suspension to Reynolds will open the door for veteran Benji Marshall to reclaim the Tigers No.6 jersey. Marshall made his return off the bench on Friday night.

"If you look at the last four games, he's definitely brought a lot of energy, just to our side. He's done a great job, especially in the circumstance of sitting out a long time, credit to him, he's been good for us," said Marshall.

The Tigers play Brisbane on Thursday night before a local derby against the Eels.

Both stars face some time on the sidelines for over the incident.



South Sydney's next game is against the Knights on Saturday before they face the Raiders. Alex Johnston looms as the likely fullback option if Mitchell misses any matches.

"I'm not too sure what the process will be for him. Hopefully he's there next week, if he's not we've got some quality young kids waiting to get their chance," said captain Adam Reynolds.

"It would be a massive loss, he's a great player, he's had some great touches, he's had a number of try assists and line assists. He's a quality player and he'd be missed in any team."

South Sydney's replacement forward Mark Nicholls faces a two-game ban for a dangerous contact charge while the Warriors Peta Hiku has been fined for a grade one trip.

