Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Breaking

CHARGED: Karara man to front court after house fire

Elyse Wurm
by
29th Jun 2019 9:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KARARA man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in the small Southern Downs town today.

Warwick Senior Constable Matt Shield said the 38-year-old man was being held in police custody until his court appearance.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1.

The charge follows a devastating fire that gutted a home on Wickham Rd, just off Toowoomba-Karara Rd, today.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.40am and found the home fully engulfed by flames.

arson arson charge house fire karara house fire qfes warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    premium_icon How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    News KIDS and teens wanting to learn to swim or improve on their stroke can access free swimming lessons this school holidays.

    No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    premium_icon No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    Community It's the kind of rule you would expect around a swimming pool

    Changes to highway conditions for school holidays

    premium_icon Changes to highway conditions for school holidays

    News Road work will be impacted due to large volumes of traffic expected

    33 stunning Northern Rivers photos

    premium_icon 33 stunning Northern Rivers photos

    Community Northern Rivers landscape is the star of the show in our photo comp