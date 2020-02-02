Charged for stealing sunnies and possessing cannabis

The man is due to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Feb. 24

A 28-year-old man was charged for allegedly stealing a persons sunglasses and being found with cannabis on Tuesday.

About 9:30am on January, 28 a man was allegedly approached at Main Beach car park at Byron Bay by a man who came up to him and said “What are you looking at?”, then grabbed a pair of sunglasses that the man had on his shirt before he walked away with them.

Police were contacted and attended a short time later.

Police located a 28-year-old man a short distance away.

Police allege he had the victim’s sunglasses on his head.

Police searched the man and also located cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The sunglasses were returned to the victim.

The 28-year-old man was charged and is due to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Feb. 24 to face charges of stealing from a person and possessing a prohibited drug.