Charge up the mountain: 'Not for the faint hearted'

READY TO RACE: Chloe Devers, Rose Devers, Jared Devers, Denis Devers, Gregor Hacska, Elka Hacska, Eve Hacska, Zanni Arnot prepare to compete in community challenge Amber Gibson

ABOUT 500 racers gathered in Mullumbimby on Saturday to embark on a steep run up Mount Chincogan to raise funds for drought.

After a 17-year hiatus, the Chinny Charge Fun Run challenged children under 12 to race 3km to the base of the mountain and adults 6.5km to the top.

Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce President Jenelle Stanford said, "It's not for the faint hearted.

"They need to be very fit because the gradient of the mountain is steep, so they would want to be hard core runners,” she said.

Kicking off from Mullumbimby Civic Hall, kids aged 6-12 began at 1.30pm, will adults following at 2pm.

"It's all about the families and doing it for the Mullumbimby community,” Ms Stanford said.

"All the money that will be raised will go towards initiatives to help farmers out west who are suffering from the drought.”

The plastic-free event made sure runners minimised their environmental footprint at the event with a ban on plastic bottles.

"We have little recycling cups that the fireys bring back down the mountain,” Ms Stanford said.

Jared Devers was warming up before his race and said his tactic for completing the run was "to power on through and ignore any pain”.

"We have been doing the park run in Ballina plus the lighthouse run in Byron, most weekends we have been running,” Mr Devers said.

Last year's winner completed the 6km run in 22 minutes.

On top of encouraging competitors to stay fit, the event aimed to bring the community together.

The event was hosted by the Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce and food supplied will be supplied by Mullumbimby Public School.