Charge of the light brigade

CUP VICTORY: Fairlighting on the way to winning the Lismore Cup yesterday. Marc Stapelberg

GOLD COAST trainer Toby Edmonds won his first Lismore Cup when Fairlighting outsprinted her rivals to win the $60,000 XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2100m) yesterday.

The five-year-old daughter of Sebring also gave jockey Ryan Maloney his first cup winner when she beat recent Murwillumbah Cup deadheater Future Event with the Julie Pratten-trained I'll Miss You third.

"She sprinted good,” Maloney told Edmonds after a race where he was patient and waited on the inside for a winning rails run.

Edmonds has enjoyed plenty of success this year with the former Scone trainer winning country features such as the Tamworth Cup and the Ramornie Handicap.

"She had a great run and it was a good ride,” Edmonds said. "A bit of rain before the race helped too. A heap about an hour before would have been even better because she is a swimmer.”

Fairlighting could be off to stud soon but not before Edmonds finds a few Saturday races for her.

"This is probably our first runner in the cup and we haven't been here that much to be truthful,” Edmonds said.

"We've won just about every other cup in Northern New South Wales.

"She (Fairlighting) is no star but she's an honest thing and she might be able to win a couple of Saturday races up there (Gold Coast).

"It's not what you would have called a prestigious cup looking at some of the other horses to be fair.

"But we're happy and the next 12 months will be interesting for her.”

Jockey Craig Franklin fell off Latino Lover mid-race but was not injured.

A hail storm 20 minutes before the race delayed it by about five minutes.

Manly and NSW State of Origin brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic were at the track yesterday along with former Queensland representative and TV personally Paul "Fatty” Vautin.