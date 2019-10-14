Millionaire appeals conviction over wife's death

The mother-of-two, 34, disappeared from their Upper Coomera mansion on the night of February 6, 2013. Her body has never been found.

A GOLD Coast millionaire found guilty of killing his estranged wife as their two children slept is appealing his conviction and sentence.

John William Chardon, 72, was convicted of Novy Chardon's manslaughter and jailed for 15 years following a jury trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court in September.

Lawyers for Chardon said today the appeal had been lodged last week.

In sentencing, Justice Ann Lyons said Chardon had shown "no scintilla of remorse" and his lack of respect for his wife and his dishonesty "was truly extraordinary".

Justice Lyons found Chardon had constructed a web of lies to cover up his actions on the night Ms Chardon disappeared, then dumped her body.

The court found Chardon had become enraged by a letter from Ms Chardon's divorce lawyer that made it clear he had to move out of the family home.

He believed Ms Chardon would control his access to the children.

Chardon's trial heard a raft of sensational allegations, including that he had attempted to hire a Philippines hitman, had numerous affairs and asked his daughter to hide a mysterious box said to contain gun parts and handcuffs.

Chardon denied it all, saying Ms Chardon told him she was leaving and he had no idea where she was.

No date has been set for the appeal.