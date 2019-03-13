Chapples leading the way with bat

Abe Crawford: The Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition.

Abe Crawford: The Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition. Ursula Bentley

MURWILLUMBAH batsman Will Chapples will finish the season as the highest run-scorer in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition this weekend.

He has scored 594 runs while Cudgen all-rounder and NSW Country representative Caleb Ziebell has scored 530.

Chapples will likely bat again on Saturday against competition leaders Lennox Head.

Lennox Head is currently 0-195, having bowled Murwillumbah out for 114 in its two-day game at Rabjones Oval.

Captain Andrew Lindsay could be closing in on a second century this season and is currently 75 not out.

Chapples was the shining light for his side, scoring 67 not out with a season average of 84.86 and a strike rate of 284.2.

He scored 134 batting in the second innings of a two-day game against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

He was also unbeaten on 97 when they played Casino and scored 92 runs in a second innings effort against Marist Brothers earlier this month.

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Abe Crawford looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the competition with 444.

His best innings was a blistering 200 not out against Murwillumbah in November.

Ballina Bears wicket keeper-batsman Sam Burdock is fourth with 369 runs and will play a key innings against Marist Brothers this weekend.

Bears are chasing 165 and are currently 2-12 and need a win to qualify for the semi-finals.

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius has been the form bowler of the competition in recent weeks having now taken 35 wickets this season.

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Steve Leahy is second with 25 while Bears opening bowler Sam Adams has taken 24 wickets.