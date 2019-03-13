Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abe Crawford: The Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition.
Abe Crawford: The Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition. Ursula Bentley
Sport

Chapples leading the way with bat

Mitchell Craig
by
12th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURWILLUMBAH batsman Will Chapples will finish the season as the highest run-scorer in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition this weekend.

He has scored 594 runs while Cudgen all-rounder and NSW Country representative Caleb Ziebell has scored 530.

Chapples will likely bat again on Saturday against competition leaders Lennox Head.

Lennox Head is currently 0-195, having bowled Murwillumbah out for 114 in its two-day game at Rabjones Oval.

Captain Andrew Lindsay could be closing in on a second century this season and is currently 75 not out.

Chapples was the shining light for his side, scoring 67 not out with a season average of 84.86 and a strike rate of 284.2.

He scored 134 batting in the second innings of a two-day game against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

He was also unbeaten on 97 when they played Casino and scored 92 runs in a second innings effort against Marist Brothers earlier this month.

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Abe Crawford looks set to finish as the third highest run-scorer in the competition with 444.

His best innings was a blistering 200 not out against Murwillumbah in November.

Ballina Bears wicket keeper-batsman Sam Burdock is fourth with 369 runs and will play a key innings against Marist Brothers this weekend.

Bears are chasing 165 and are currently 2-12 and need a win to qualify for the semi-finals.

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius has been the form bowler of the competition in recent weeks having now taken 35 wickets this season.

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Steve Leahy is second with 25 while Bears opening bowler Sam Adams has taken 24 wickets.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Legend of 'quirky' Raz Burtonwood will live on in Ballina

    premium_icon Legend of 'quirky' Raz Burtonwood will live on in Ballina

    News MORE than 1000 gathered to farewell beloved Ballina man Raz Burtonwood, who his son said was a person of "mystery”.

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Candidates weigh in on Universal Medicine

    premium_icon Candidates weigh in on Universal Medicine

    Politics Candidates for state seat of Lismore weigh in on concerns around UM

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Calls for end to roadside drug testing, new local drug court

    premium_icon Calls for end to roadside drug testing, new local drug court

    Politics Greens call to scrap roadside tests for other "successful" methods

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    REVVED UP: Iconic motorbike brand comes back to Lismore

    premium_icon REVVED UP: Iconic motorbike brand comes back to Lismore

    News Harley-Davidson is back for the first time in 25 years

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM