CHAOTIC: 155mm of rain in Lismore, SES called to 71 jobs

UPDATE, 3pm: MORE than 155mm of rain has been recorded in Lismore since 9am this morning.

Despite some concerns from residents the Browns Creek pumps were not working, leading to flash flooding in the CBD, the council explained on its Facebook page: "Sometimes when we get really heavy downpours, the pumps can't always keep up and we see temporary flooding inside the levee around the Dawson/Uralba Street intersection."

The council also advised the Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road was closed due to flash flooding.

"We will advise when it is safe to reopen," the council said.

Flooding is also causing heavy traffic conditions in the Lismore CBD, particularly Dawson Street between Leycester Street and Magellan Street.

The northern lane of Wyrallah Rd is now closed after floodwaters have risen to threaten shops. Picture: Alison Paterson

The following Lismore streets are closed, but please check myroadinfo for updates:

Union Street, South Lismore

Uralba Street, between Dawson and Brewster Streets

Woodlawn Road

Railway Underbridge

Wyrallah Road (RR742)

Wyrallah Road, East Lismore Corner of Esmonde Street

Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works.

UPDATE, 2.40pm: WITH more than 100mm of rain in Lismore in a two-hour period, the SES has been hammered with calls for help.

A spokesman from the SES said they had received more than 70 calls in a "chaotic" situation.

"We're responding to flash flooding, requests for help with sandbagging, that sort of thing," he said.

"We're working our way through it at the moment."

The SES says people should avoid the CBD if possible.

Do not drive through floodwaters and avoid the roads completely if possible.

Original story: LISMORE residents are being urged to stay at home as heavy rain lashes the city.

Flash flooding has led to sudden road closures throughout the CBD and in East Lismore this afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, Lismore has had more than 100mm of rain in just two hours.

A severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers is still current.

In the Lismore CBD, workers are quickly moving their cars from rising flash flooding after several vehicles became submerged.

Cars have been flooded in the John Crowther Carpark after flash flooding swept through the area shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Traffic is now backed up through the CBD as exit routes towards Dawson St become flooded.

Drivers are warned to proceed with caution.

Carparks in the Lismore CBD were quickly inundated.

Rachael from Katrina Beohm Real Estate swept water out of her East Lismore office after water flooded in when people drove through the road closed signs on Wyrallah Rd.

"Some water came in from the flash flood," she said,

"But a lot definitely came in after people drove through the flooded roadway."

Other shopkeepers on Wyrallah Rd were also furious with drivers who ignored road closures sending water into their stores.

Just Ride owner Justin and Rachel Sipe said people who disregarded council signs closing off roads were "idiots".

"We are packing our shop up and called in our cousin to help," Rachel said.

"The council guys trying to do traffic control and keeping the idiots from causing wash are worth their weight in gold."

The couple said they tried to get the floor stock out of harm's way.

"Our cousin Glen has brought in his truck and I will be quite a few hours of hard work to get this sorted," Rachel said.