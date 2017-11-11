Menu
The Channon Craft Market is cancelled

Sunday's market has been cancelled due to poor weather.
TOMORROW'S The Channon Craft Market is cancelled.

On their Facebook page, organisers said rain had deteriorated the grounds.

"With total sadness and with much deliberation we have cancelled tomorrow's market," a post read.

"12th November market is not occurring due the conditions of the grounds and the predicted rain.

"This week the Village had rain each day, becoming heavier in the past two days, the grounds and car parks are to wet to proceed.

"We wish we were in control of weather!".

The next Market is on December 10, 2017.

Topics:  cancelled northern rivers weather the channon craft market

