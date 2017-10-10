28°
News

GAME ON: Journo vs journo in epic ninja battle

Northern Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke will test out the new Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay facility.
Northern Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke will test out the new Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay facility. Marc Stapelberg
JASMINE BURKE
by

TWO Northern Star journalists will summon their inner ninja warrior and pit their skills against one and other as they take on the region's latest exercise academy.

Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay is a purpose built space to work on natural fundamental movement methods and a place to train on obstacles which are similar to those in Ninja Warrior, Spartan and Tough Mudder.

And the doors have opened for a special October preview.

Javier Encalada has challenged fellow journalist Jasmine Burke to take on the course - to see who will be the ultimate Star Ninja.

Place your bets!

 

It's been described as "Byron's most exciting, fun, functional movement space", where you can train, move and play like a ninja, so we can't wait to see our journos in action.

For those of you who don't enjoy exercise, don't knock it 'til you try it - this place is purpose-built just for you.

Watch this space for more.

Topics:  byron bay ninja play academy ninja warrior ninja warrior northern rivers business

Lismore Northern Star
Murder accused quizzed on dad's life insurance policy

Murder accused quizzed on dad's life insurance policy

"IF THE worst did happen ... the family would all be set up".

Family's heartbreak as little Jaelyn loses her fight

Jaelyn Cottam was a fighter as she continued to defy all odds and professional opinions.

Wear pink and purple in honour of Lismore angel

We're busting nutrition myths

Dietitian Ngaire Hobbins says dieting or unintentional weight loss should be avoided in our later years.

Seven things you shouldn't believe as you get older

Ballina man rushed to hospital after being struck by car

The crash investigation unit at the scene of a crash in Ballina

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by station wagon.

Local Partners