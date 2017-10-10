GAME ON: Journo vs journo in epic ninja battle

Northern Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke will test out the new Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay facility.

Northern Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke will test out the new Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay facility. Marc Stapelberg

TWO Northern Star journalists will summon their inner ninja warrior and pit their skills against one and other as they take on the region's latest exercise academy.

Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay is a purpose built space to work on natural fundamental movement methods and a place to train on obstacles which are similar to those in Ninja Warrior, Spartan and Tough Mudder.

And the doors have opened for a special October preview.

Javier Encalada has challenged fellow journalist Jasmine Burke to take on the course - to see who will be the ultimate Star Ninja.

Place your bets!

Journalists go Ninja: Northern Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke will testout the new Ninja Play Byron Bay facility.

It's been described as "Byron's most exciting, fun, functional movement space", where you can train, move and play like a ninja, so we can't wait to see our journos in action.

For those of you who don't enjoy exercise, don't knock it 'til you try it - this place is purpose-built just for you.

Watch this space for more.