Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nine Network has lost it accreditation to cover the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Glenn Hunt/aap
The Nine Network has lost it accreditation to cover the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Glenn Hunt/aap GLENN HUNT
Commonwealth Games

Channel Nine Games accreditation suspended

by CHRIS McMAHON
2nd Apr 2018 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANNEL 9 has had its media accreditation for the Commonwealth Games suspended following the airing of behind-the-scenes footage of opening ceremony preparations.

The breach relates to footage shot of Saturday night's opening ceremony dress rehearsal and aired on Sunday night's 6pm news.

In a statement, GOLDOC confirmed it had suspended the Nine Network's accreditation until further notice.

"GOLDOC has informed Nine Network Australia that their GC2018 media accreditation has been suspended until further notice," the statement reads.

"Channel 9 News broadcast footage of Saturday night's Opening Ceremony dress rehearsal, which breached nNews access rules and accepted industry conventions regarding confidentiality of Games ceremonial rehearsals.

Channel 9 has had its Commonwealth Games accreditation pulled. Photo: Supplied
Channel 9 has had its Commonwealth Games accreditation pulled. Photo: Supplied

"GOLDOC expects all media organisations to abide by the agreed rules."

Channel Nine have been contacted for a statement.

Related Items

channel nine commonwealth games opening ceremony
Road reopens after power lines cut road access

Road reopens after power lines cut road access

News ACCESS is cut via the main road.

MISSING MAN: Wife, police appeal for help to find Mark

MISSING MAN: Wife, police appeal for help to find Mark

Critical Alert He was last seen leaving his hotel on Saturday afternoon

Decision to be made on new $20 million shopping centre

Decision to be made on new $20 million shopping centre

Business It would include a Woolworths supermarket, specialty shops, cafe

Improved water supply secured for the future

Improved water supply secured for the future

Politics "A once in a generation improvement to the water supply” is complete

Local Partners