Channel 10 announces next Bachelor

Channel 10 have announced a fresh face for this year's The Bachelor.

Breaking free from the trend of casting recognisable people, Sydney pilot Jimmy Nicholson, 31, will front the reality TV series, which began filming this week.

The network said Nicholson decided to apply for the show when he found himself with ample free time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Jimmy Nicholson has been announced as the next bachelor.

"I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your life for the better," Nicholson said.

"The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with."

Describing himself as a "self-confessed romantic", Nicholson, who is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage, is an "intelligent and passionate go-getter" who is ready to find the love of his life and settle down.

Channel 10 also revealed the show will be filmed at a new mansion this year, though details are currently under wraps.

Last year's winning pair Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska are still going strong months later.

Irena and Locky are still together.

They join other successful love matches to emerge from the franchise, including now married couples Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich and Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski.

Meanwhile, Georgia Love and Lee Elliot and Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne are preparing to tie the knot.

Bachie success story Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich gave birth to their first child last year.

The Bachelor will air on Channel 10 in coming months.

