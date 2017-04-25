Changing of the guard in Byron Bay

ABOVE: Graeme Gould marched with his grandson Leo Mihulka who wore his great great uncle's medals.

THERE was a changing of the guard at the Anzac Service in Byron Bay this year with Byron Bay High School captain Neve Kelly and Luca Bisogni leading the ceremony. Pupils from St Finbarrs, Byron Public and Byron Community Primary also pitched in to share the readings.

Byron Bay RSL Sub Branch President Rob Asquith and Vice President Vi Smith declared them selves, "very proud to see the younger generation lead this important community event.”

It was a big day for six year old Leo Mihulka from Brisbane who marched proudly with his grandfather Graeme Gould from Suffolk Park, a veteran of the Vietnam War. Leo also wore the medals belonging to his great great uncle Ken Mann who served in North Africa during the Second World War.

"It was really good to march with my grandson. It's time for him to start learning about of Anzac Day,” he said.