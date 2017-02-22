Changing of GP guard at Kyogle

MEET THE NEW DOCOTR: GP Wendy Lock is retiring from full time work and handing over to new doctor Shane Smith.

DOCTOR Wendy Lock isn't quite hanging up her stethoscope after 10 years as a GP at McKid Medical Centre in Kyogle.

She will work part time and be available for patients wanting to see a female doctor.

"I've been studying and practising medicine for 44 years,” she said.

She plans to spend more time on her farm at Collins Creek and ride her horses.

Shane Smith is the new full-time doctor in the practice.

He is already known to those at the Baptist church in Kyogle. For the past year Dr Smith travelled on the Lions Rd every week while he was the visiting pastor at the church in Irwin St.

Now his wife and three sons have settled at Fairy Hill and he is both doctor and pastor.

It sounds like a huge workload but Dr Smith is an ex-military doctor who served in Afghanistan and Iraq so being the local GP for Kyogle residents should be easy.

"My job was in a conflict zone and I looked after battlefield casualties,” Dr Smith said.

His father was a boilermaker and his mother a secretary.

"I wanted to do medicine since I was six years old,” Dr Smith said. "I can't remember wanting to do anything else.”