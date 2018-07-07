Changing lanes for racing carnival

FLAT OUT: It's a busy few days for the stable of Wyong trainer Damien Lane, including the South Grafton Cup tomorrow. Lane was trainer of the Grafton carnival last year.

FLAT OUT: It's a busy few days for the stable of Wyong trainer Damien Lane, including the South Grafton Cup tomorrow. Lane was trainer of the Grafton carnival last year. Geoff Newling.

DAMIEN Lane made an outstanding debut at the July Racing Carnival last year when he won the South Grafton Cup with Mr McBat then finished off Grafton Cup day by winning the Kirby Hcp with Jonny Roo Boy.

Tomorrow the Wyong trainer will have runners at Grafton for a second year, chasing a second $50,000 South Grafton Cup (1610m) with All But Gone.

He also has Jonny Roo Boy entered in the Kirby but doesn't think he will get a run in what looks a hot field.

"He's going back up but he's not guaranteed a run,” Lane said yesterday.

Unfortunately Lane won't be able to return to Grafton after his auspicious debut last year.

Instead, his wife Kate has taken All But Gone and Jonny Roo Boy up to Grafton.

"We have a busy few days,” Lane said.

"We have four in at Muswellbrook (yesterday), three in at Newcastle (today) All But Gone in the South Grafton Cup on Sunday and three in at Wellington.

"I went to Grafton last year so this year Kate gets to go.”

All But Gone, a six-year-old gelding son of Haradasun "should be a good chance”, Lane said.

"He won the Country Cup at Scone (2016) and won at Canterbury last prep as well.

"We only paid $1200 for him, couldn't get anyone to go in him so Kate and I race him ourselves.

"He won two and was placed in two of his first four starts and has more than paid his way. We've won something like $160,000 with him now.”

He will target more country cups such as the South Grafton Cup with All But Gone and could also be headed Coffs Harbour.

"If he runs well at Grafton we'll head to the Coffs Cup with him in three weeks,” Lane said.

All But Gone has drawn well in barrier three for the Souoth Grafton Cup tomorrow with Jason Taylor to ride.