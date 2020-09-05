Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore Car Boot Markets have relocated to the Lismore Showgrounds.
Lismore Car Boot Markets have relocated to the Lismore Showgrounds.
News

Changes you need to know if you’re going to the markets

Aisling Brennan
5th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Lismore Car Boot Market is back again at its new location at the Lismore Showgrounds and its team have learned a few things to make sure people are safe.

Following last month’s successful return of the car boot market, after it had to close for several months due to COVID-19, the team are continuing to find their feet at the showgrounds.

“We had to do some rearranging since the last markets to create wider walkways and more space,” market manager Marny Bonner said.

“We’ll continue to learn to do it even better again until we’re all very comfortable to do it right.

“The Lismore community really embraced it, we were very surprised by how many people turned up so early and it was just a joyous and happy day.”

Barefoot Farm employee Mykaela Baillie is excited to be back at the Lismore Car Boot Markets.
Barefoot Farm employee Mykaela Baillie is excited to be back at the Lismore Car Boot Markets.

Ms Bonner said market goers will also be encouraged to park at the showground this time round, instead of on the road as some people did last time.

“We have organised the same traffic management the showground has offered the shows and other major events,” she said.

“Now we’ll have two entrances, people are encouraged to park safely on the showground and not on the side of the road.

“We really want to encourage people to park at the showground.

“Everyone will be kept safer that way.”

The Lismore Car Boot Market will be open from 7.30am to 2pm on Sunday, September 6 at the Lismore Showgrounds.

lismore car boot market lismore showgrounds markets
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        Premium Content JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        News More than 60 houses on the Northern Rivers remain without roofs and more than $150 million worth of projects hang in the balance.

        Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        Premium Content Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        News NSW school holidays are rapidly approaching, and we're worried

        Teen faces court over alleged assault at Ballina ATM

        Premium Content Teen faces court over alleged assault at Ballina ATM

        News THE teenager allegedly had a knife when she approached a woman at an ATM in...

        Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        Premium Content Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        News Brewer said it promotes "spontaneity of the Byron lifestyle"