Changes you need to know if you’re going to the markets

THE Lismore Car Boot Market is back again at its new location at the Lismore Showgrounds and its team have learned a few things to make sure people are safe.

Following last month’s successful return of the car boot market, after it had to close for several months due to COVID-19, the team are continuing to find their feet at the showgrounds.

“We had to do some rearranging since the last markets to create wider walkways and more space,” market manager Marny Bonner said.

“We’ll continue to learn to do it even better again until we’re all very comfortable to do it right.

“The Lismore community really embraced it, we were very surprised by how many people turned up so early and it was just a joyous and happy day.”

Barefoot Farm employee Mykaela Baillie is excited to be back at the Lismore Car Boot Markets.

Ms Bonner said market goers will also be encouraged to park at the showground this time round, instead of on the road as some people did last time.

“We have organised the same traffic management the showground has offered the shows and other major events,” she said.

“Now we’ll have two entrances, people are encouraged to park safely on the showground and not on the side of the road.

“We really want to encourage people to park at the showground.

“Everyone will be kept safer that way.”

The Lismore Car Boot Market will be open from 7.30am to 2pm on Sunday, September 6 at the Lismore Showgrounds.