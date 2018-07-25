Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

The first stage of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is complete and traffic conditions have changed.

The first stage of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is complete and traffic conditions have changed. Ballina Shire Council

IT'S ALL systems go at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport with the terminal expansion well underway and now heading into stage two of project.

From Monday July 30 there will be some temporary changes to traffic flow access points in and out of the airport as well as drop off and pick up areas.

All changes will be clearly signed but here is a snap shot of what to look out for:

1. Traffic entry into airport- once you hit the airport precinct, instead of taking the first left as usual drive straight ahead and take the second left.

2. Drop off and pick up zone - this is still in front of the terminal but just a bit further out and is now located in the car park area.

3. Taxi, shuttle bus and hire car access will be located on the western side of the building.

Our short and long term car parks are open with business as usual for all services, but please allow a little extra time in arriving at the airport while we are under construction.

The major features of the terminal upgrade include:

. enlarged terminal building from about 2000sq m to 3000sq m, an increase of 50 per cent.

. increase seating capacity in the departure lounge from 160 to 360 seats to cater for the increasing number of passenger jets

. an expanded cafe and bar

. a news and gifts retail outlet

. new toilet facilities, upgraded disabled toilets and parents room

. improved building features such as air-conditioning and building management systems.

This project has been allocated $4.5 million from the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Program, established under the Restart NSW fund, and $2.4 million in loan funding from Ballina Shire Council.

For project details visit ballinabyronairport.com.au.