Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction works are under way at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
Construction works are under way at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
News

Changes you need to know at Ballina airport

9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

STAGE three of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport's terminal expansion project is almost complete.

Stage four is due for completion next month.

The works include a new parents' room, additional toilet facilities, new retail outlet and more seating in the departure area and the Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar.

In the meantime, the airport team has taken to their Facebook page to advise travellers of some changes to be aware of when you are next at the airport:

  • New security screening area - access is via the concourse between check-in and arrivals
  • Toilet facilities - currently toilet facilities are only available in the arrivals hall while we are constructing new toilet facilities in the departure lounge
  • Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar - delicious 'drinks and eats' by the lovely café team is now located in the departure lounge with access through the new security screening area.

It is business as usual for flight services, but please allow for a little extra time while construction work is under way.

ballina airport editors picks redevelopment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    premium_icon Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    News THE 36-year-old man was asked to leave the pub, but that's when the trouble started.

    'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    premium_icon 'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    Crime Years of hard work have gone up in smoke after devastating fire

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers

    Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    premium_icon Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    Crime The Ballina man gouged victim's eye and held scissors to his chin